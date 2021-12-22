Crime prevention council accepting applicants for funding

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is currently accepting proposals to provide funding for various programs that serve local delinquent and at-risk youth.

JCPC is currently expecting to receive $193,354 through county funding.

“Everything we do is driven off of data,” said JCPC Chairman Curtis Ingram. “It takes a village and we encourage everyone to get involved with our youth because they’re our future and we have to reach back and give them a hand up.”

Programs that apply should be those that target risk-factors for delinquency including school behavioral problems, pro-social peer rejection, poor parenting skills, substance abuse, family discord or violence, or mental health needs. The JCPC will consider proposals for needed programs that include topics such as parent and family skill building, tutoring and academic enhancement, teen court, foster care and interpersonal, vocational or experiential skills.

The program’s funding kicks in with the fiscal year beginning June 1, 2022 to June 1, 2023. Any 501(c) organization can apply.

“We definitely encourage any program to reach out,” Ingram said, adding that programs such as Leak Street Alumni, Richmond County Teen Court, and ROC INC have already ready done so.

Applicants that are sought must be able to provide services that are outcome-based, compatible with research that’s effective with juvenile offenders, have an evaluation component, provide a sustainability plan, divert individuals from gang participation and address racial and ethnic disparities in the justice system.

The deadline to submit an application is January 31, 2022.

To apply for funding, access this link at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/. For further questions, JCPC Area Consultant Ronald Tillman can be contacted at (704) 603-6833.

Juvenile Detention Center receives $10 million

The Richmond Regional Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) is expected to receive $10,704,952 from the state budget this year for renovations. It was closed by the General Assembly on July 1, 2013 after declining juvenile detention numbers at that time. No juveniles have been held there since it ceased operation.

“The need for detention space is directly tied to Raise the Age and other recent legislation, since Raise the Age adds 16 and 17-year-olds with non-violent complaints/charges into the juvenile justice system, thus bringing a need for additional juvenile detention beds in North Carolina’s juvenile justice system,” said North Carolina Department of Public Safety Communications Officer Jerry Higgins in an email. “The closure of Richmond Juvenile Detention Center occurred far before ratification and implementation of the Raise the Age legislation.”

There are seven operational NCDPS juvenile detention centers in North Carolina. JDC’s also house youth under the age of 18 who are charged in criminal court.

Raise the Age legislation became effective on Dec. 1, 2019. During the first year of its implementation, 4,200 16 and 17-year-olds avoided prosecution as adults.

North Carolina was the last state in the country automatically charging 16-year-olds as adults when the law was passed.

Prior to the Raise the Age legislation, JCPC was funding programs in 58 counties in North Carolina. For the fiscal year of 2020-21, 99 counties had programs being funded by either JCPC or other sources.

In 2019-20, Anson County was one of four counties in the state that did not have any funding.

“Data shows that from January 2020 through September 2021, the average daily population increased 40% in juvenile detention after Raise the Age was implemented,” Higgins said. “And, the length of stay in detention is increasing. On Oct. 1, 2021, the average length of stay for Transfer to Superior Court youth in detention was 180 days.”

At this time, the renovations for the facility are in the design phase.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]