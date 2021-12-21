99.9% of FirstHealth staff vaccinated by mandate’s deadline, 3 fired

Related Articles FirstHealth to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters in November

ROCKINGHAM — Following FirstHealth of the Carolinas announcing in September that staff would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17 or face firing, 99.9% of their employees across all of their locations in the region have gotten fully vaccinated or have been approved for an exemption.

Three employees have been fired this month due to failure to comply with the requirement, according to Emily Sloan, director of Public Relations for FirstHealth. The hospital issued waivers to staff who requested to be exempt from the requirement on the basis of them having “a sincerely held religious belief, a medical condition, or a physical or mental disability.” These requests were evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Sloan said that these three firings “will not cause any disruption of operations.” The mandate was announced on Sept. 22, and staff had until Nov. 17 to get both doses of the vaccine or they would be suspended, and until Dec. 17 to comply before their employment would be fully terminated.

As of Nov. 16, 97% of the hospital staff had been fully vaccinated. To maximize vaccination, the hospital aggressively advertised their weekly vaccination clinics internally.

Staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients have been required to be vaccinated since it became available locally and were first in line for shots.

The two deadlines — Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 — came the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, which in 2020 were when the amount of new COVID-19 cases began its surge to the eventual peak in January and February due to the increase in indoor gatherings and traveling.

In Richmond County overall, 52.5% of the population of those 12 years old and up are fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of those 5 years old and older are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

