Two suspects charged following drug search

Watkins Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant of a residence on Mill Street in Rockingham Tuesday morning.

John Kelsey Watkins, 44, and Kim Lamont Harris, 51, were at the home at the time of the search warrant.

Both suspects are being charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the RPD said in a press release.

“Both guys have an extensive criminal history,” said Detective Clint Neeley in a text.

During the search warrant, an undisclosed amount of drugs were seized, along with an AR-15 rifle and drug paraphernalia. The Richmond County Sheriff Department’s Special Response Team also assisted in the search.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Harris has previously been convicted of second-degree rape, various breaking and entering charges, and most recently, possession of a Schedule II drug in 2012. Watkins has previously been charged with various assault charges, most recently an assault with a dangerous weapon in 2011.

Both suspects are being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. They’re both scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 13.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.