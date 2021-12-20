Dawkins, von Drehle fund meals for those on waitlist for support

Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Justin Dawkins helps load boxes of produce to be delivered to seniors on the Meals on Wheels waitlist on Monday at the East Rockingham Senior Center. Dawkins, director of operations at von Drehle, and von Drehle itself funded the 125 boxes of produce. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dawn McElroy and Kathy Simmons with the Richmond County Health Department’s CAP program work out the logistics of the food deliveries. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hall and Land load food boxes into a county vehicle. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal DSS Director Robby Hall, front, and County Manager Bryan Land carry boxes of food out to be delivered. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The volunteers also delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to seniors to help prevent COVID-19 infection. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The boxes of produce include collards, a head of cabbage, five apples, turnips, honey, jelly, and sweet potatoes. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The boxes of produce include collards, a head of cabbage, five apples, turnips, honey, jelly, and sweet potatoes. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Justin Dawkins and von Drehle funded 125 boxes of produce for local seniors in need ahead of Christmas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Judy Whitley drops off food and supplies to a senior in need who hasn’t had power to her house since 2018, and has been relying on a generator. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Volunteers and county staff began dropping off food and COVID-19 PPE to seniors on the Meals on Wheels waitlist on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Volunteers on Monday began distributing boxes of produce and COVID-19 PPE to the seniors on the waitlist for Meals on Wheels service.

There are about 100 people currently on the waitlist, and they have been waiting for at least a year, according to Department of Social Services Director Robby Hall, due to a lack of funding and drivers to deliver the food. Between 15-18 volunteers and staff from various county departments — including Hall himself, County Manager Bryan Land and retired Health Director Tommy Jarrell — were on hand Monday morning to deliver the boxes, which will likely take until Tuesday to complete.

Justin Dawkins, vice chair of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, and his wife Katie, covered half the expenses for the boxes and von Drehle, where Dawkins is Director of Operations, covered the rest. Hall added that Meals on Wheels is supported by Richmond County Aging Services, the Sandhills AgInnovation Center, various stakeholders in the community, and individual donations like that of Dawkins.

Dawkins was inspired to help out after he and his wife, who does outreach for the North Carolina Alliance for Health, spoke to Hall and AgInnovation Center Director Davon Goodwin about the level of food insecurity for local senior citizens.

“I had no clue we had [that many people on the waitlist],” Dawkins said. “[Meals on Wheels] just doesn’t have enough drivers to be able to support them.”

Meals on Wheels serves individuals who are homebound or potentially homebound, who have difficulty preparing meals for themselves, those who are disabled including blindness, or wheelchair-bound or bedbound, Hall said. Some of their clients also have caretakers part of the week, but that caretaker may not be there long enough to prepare all of the senior’s meals.

“Those are the individuals that we’re talking about: seniors and older disabled adults who have a varying level of independence, are still maintaining themselves in their home but they need assistance with food for preparation and their income limit — they’re in the lower spectrum on the income range,” Hall said.

The food included collards, a head of cabbage, five apples, turnips, honey, jelly, and sweet potatoes, all of which were produced by the AgInnovation Center and provided based on research by Goodwin which found that these items are things that seniors like, know how to prepare and are relatively easy to prepare, according to Dawkins.

“Sandhills AgInnovation’s role in the food system is multifaceted. They support and expand the local farm economy by offering farmers and food businesses training, shared-used farm equipment, processing, aggregation, storage facilities, and connections to new markets. They also support communities through various programs such as FarmShare, Richmond Fresh, and Farm to Senior Services Project,” Dawkins said. “The Christmas produce boxes for the seniors are a great example of how honest conversations about the real needs across the county can lead to partnerships that increase the number of people that we can help.”

How you can help

If you’re interested in working with Meals on Wheels or joining their list of volunteers, you can contact Aging Services Director Jacqueline Welch at 910-997-4491 or [email protected] Kim Hotter with Aging Services said that drivers are a major need, but she’s also looking for volunteers who may be fitness instructors or who have ideas about ways that seniors can stay active, or who want to host a Bingo game.

There is a senior in East Rockingham who has been without power since Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, according to Judy Whitley with the Ellerbe Senior Center. Whitley is seeking someone who can provide electrical work to the senior’s home to restore power. Anyone who is able to provide support to this senior is encouraged to contact Aging Services at 910-997-4491 or [email protected], or the Department of Social Services at 910-997-8480.

This senior has been using a generator instead since the hurricane, and the generator recently blew a spark plug, causing her to endure the cold nights this winter without heat. Whitley is providing spark plugs to her, but said that full electrical service is what she really needs.

To support the Daily Journal, subscribe by calling 910-997-3111 or visiting https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]