County Crime Report: Dec. 16

Dec. 10

ELLERBE — At 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Clayton Carriker Road following a report of a suspect filing a fraudulent claim with an employment security commission. The case is active.

Dec. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road following a report of an unknown person entering a victim’s home and stealing $300 in cash and a Snap-On socket set, valued at $400. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:34 a.m., deputies responded to Mt. Olive Baptist Church on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect damaging a brick driveway pillar, valued at $1,200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to Fordtown Road following a report of a suspect filing for unemployment under a caller’s name. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing three Zumimall outside security cameras, valued at $56.99. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of an unknown person attempting to scam a victim with a fraudulent letter. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s identity. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of financial card fraud. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:58 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing copper from a commercial A/C unit, valued at $1,000, and a Rudd A/C unit, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to VBC Manufacturing on Innovative Way following a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:09 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a misplaced pocketbook, valued at $50, with hearing aids, valued at $500, $200 in cash, a cell phone, valued at $300, and personal documents inside. The case is active.

Dec. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a laptop, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:47 a.m., police responded to Sweet Haven Church on Midway Road following a report of a suspect damaging two caution poles, valued at $100, and a handicap parking sign, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:55 p.m., police responded to Christian Bookstore on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing various items totaling around $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:49 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim and stealing $200. The case is active.

Dec. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:40 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a residence and stealing 65’ and 70’ LG TVs. The case is active.

