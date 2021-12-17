Diamond Crew brings ‘peaceful presence’ to RSHS

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Raider-gold shirts, friendly smiles, hearty “good morning’s” and a peaceful presence are the key qualifications of a member of Richmond Senior High School’s Diamond Crew.

The Diamond Crew is a group of community, church, business and parent volunteers who are donating their time to spread goodwill in the hallways and provide a boost of morale for students.

“I desire that my presence and the presence of others help bring peace to an atmosphere where young people are,” said T.K. Thrower, a member of the Diamond Crew who has 32 years of experience in education.

“Be smart and have a good day” has become Thrower’s go-to phrase for students.

RSHS’s Diamond Crew emerged from a similar concept that was used in a Louisiana high school that garnered viral attention earlier this year. Principal Jim Butler thought that a group of visible volunteers is exactly what RSHS needed.

“There’s a potential for the community and the schools to connect,” Butler said. “This is a great first step of putting the churches, the community, the businesses, parents, all of these organizations under the umbrella of the Diamond Crew and let them see what goes on in a school.”

Over a dozen volunteers have signed up in the few weeks since the program’s inception.

Melanie Richardson, founder of the non-profit Madison’s Place which supports young mothers in need, was the first volunteer for the program.

“People should volunteer because you never know whose life you can touch or who you can impact,” Richardson said.

She added that most students are shy at first, and building a relationship with them can take some time.

“Just speaking to them is so important,” Richardson said. “When they see you again, they’re more likely to interact.”

Students have been back in school since August, but there’s been an “adjustment period” after a tumultuous year of virtual learning that cut off many students from daily, in-person interactions with peers and teachers.

“It’s smoothed out a lot, and the Diamond Crew’s been a part of that,” Butler said. “Students need to be part of these positive interactions.”

Diamond Crew volunteers recognized that many children were isolated and limited in their interactions with others during the height of the pandemic. School, an inherently social structure, was largely cut out of an entire year of students’ development.

Mike Kilgore, the youth pastor at Second Baptist Church, said he wanted to do something that would help out students.

“By having a bunch of volunteers in the hallways, that helps keep the kids accountable and it can help change the culture of the school,” Kilgore said.

He added that the Diamond Crew makes it so that students know that school is a space where they can focus on their education in a secure environment.

“At some point, they may come to you needing something that you can refer them to,” Thrower said. “You never know.”

Donald Pettigrew, a behavioral interventionist at RSHS, said he’s already seen trust built between the volunteers and students.

“We need this at this time now,” Pettigrew said.

Butler said that students have really opened up to the Diamond Crew. He added that students are less often walking into school focused on their cellphones and have engaged more with the volunteers.

The Diamond Crew is still growing and looking for volunteers, specifically more male volunteers. Butler added that the goal of the program is to reach students in at-risk groups and connect them with community resources.

“There are so many community resources that are untapped,” Butler said. “Finding a way to connect students is so important, and this is a first step in that process.”

Curtis Ingram said he sees the potential for the Gold Diamond Crew shirts to be visible at sporting events, concession stands and extracurricular activities.

“I think God’s given each of us gifts,” Ingram said of the volunteers. “Everybody brings something different to the tables.”

“Different people offer different personalities,” Thrower said, elaborating on Ingram’s point. “One kid who may connect with me may not connect with someone else, and vice versa. The people here really care about the change in a child’s life.”

Butler added that many students recognize that these volunteers are here simply because they want to be, not as part of a job.

All of the Diamond Crew volunteers shared a similar vision: a hope in the future for the young people at Richmond Senior High.

For anybody interested in becoming a member of the Diamond Crew, Butler can be contacted at RSHS’s main office at 910-997-9812. Volunteers must pass a background check, which is available on the RSHS web page. Butler said that there is no such thing as too many volunteers.

