COVID relief funds still uncertain

HOFFMAN — Ken Anderson, CPA with Anderson, Smith & Wilke, PLLC, said the numbers “jump out at you” regarding the financial position of the town of Hoffman.

In 2019, the town collected $144,000 from their local option sales tax. In 2021, following the Richmond County Board of Commissioners’ April 2020 decision to switch from a per capita sales tax distribution method to an ad valorem method, they collected $23,000, for a loss of $127,000.

“It’s this lost revenue from local option sales tax that is really going to put the smack on you,” Anderson said. “Unless something changes, it’s going to be a problem.”

Hoffman is set to receive $63,572 from the revenue sharing agreement reached between the municipalities and the county government since the change to ad valorem, which was made with no prior warning to the municipalities it would directly impact.

“That helps, but it’s not going to get the whole job done,” Anderson advised the Town Council.

Anderson encouraged the council to see if there’s any way that they could request additional monies from the County but ultimately said that raising taxes may be necessary, though still not enough to recoup their losses.

“I know you don’t want to hear this — you got to raise those taxes. I don’t see the numbers getting much better,” Anderson said. “There’s still real concern about y’all. Hamlet and Rockingham, I think, are going to get off of this [unit assistance] list. You, Dobbins [Heights], Ellerbe, Norman, I don’t think y’all come off.”

All six municipalities in Richmond County were placed on the Local Government Commission’s unit assistance list (UAL) in May of 2020. Their addition to the UAL was a direct result of the county switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method.

Anderson also reminded the Council that while he typically reports Hoffman’s audit each year, this is the first year that the LGC has mandated his appearance. His recommendation to the Hoffman Town Council was to draft a letter to the LGC to outline how they will address their financial situation. Anderson offered to look over the letter before its submission.

“[Hoffman], Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe — this is going to be a real problem forever, because there’s no way to gain that lost money,” Anderson said. “There’s nowhere to go unless you basically quit being the Town of Hoffman.”

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly said the town has discussed raising taxes previously in the aftermath of the change to ad valorem, but they decided against it.

“If it takes raising taxes to come up with what we need … then so be it,” Kelley said. “[Our] taxes probably haven’t been raised in 20 years.”

“We don’t remember it,” responded Mayor Tommy Hart about the rarity of the town raising taxes. “That’s something that we’re going to need to take a serious look at.”

ARP funds discussed; advised to wait

Anderson said that American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds could maybe be used to address the revenue loss, but that the current status of that option is uncertain. He said that the final guidelines are expected to be released in January.

“When those rules come out, we’ll have a better idea and understanding of what is an eligible use, what you can spend it on, and what you can’t spend it on,” said David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Richardson said the worst thing a small town can do is spend money on a project that is later deemed ineligible, and then the town is financially responsible for the spent money.

“Hold the money until you’ve got final guidance,” he said. “You’ve got until Dec. 31, 2024, to encumber the money.”

A reporting deadline for the funds has been pushed back to January, according to Richardson.

Hoffman is set to receive $182,000 from the ARP funds.