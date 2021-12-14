How to support Kentucky tornado victims

ROCKINGHAM — Many fire departments, as well as churches and local governments, will be accepting items to donate to the victims of the recent tornados in Kentucky.

The needed items include: non-perishable food, boxed food, paper products, cases/gallons of water, tarps, unused blankets, batteries, baby supplies, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, pet food, and trash bags.

Drop-off locations will be open from Dec. 15 – 19th only. They are:

• Champion Ford gravel lot: Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• East Rockingham Fire Department: Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Rockingham Fire Department: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Cordova Fire Department: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hamlet Fire Department: All day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

• Mt. Creek Fire Department: Any time Wednesday – Sunday

• Derby Fire Department: Any time Thursday – Sunday

• Ellerbe Town Hall: Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Mt. Carmel F.W.B. Church: Saturday from 10 a.m. – noon

• Richmond County Health Department: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Northside Fire Department: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.