Hospice takes top prize in parade creativity contest

Tedder Trash Solutions brought Oscar the Grouch along for the ride, and he got into the Christmas spirit, too! Photos courtesy of Hamlet Depot & Museums Tedder Trash Solutions’s 2nd Place-winning entry. Photos courtesy of Hamlet Depot & Museums Richmond County Hospice’s 1st Place-winning float. Photos courtesy of Hamlet Depot & Museums

The first iteration of Hamlet’s Christmas Parade of Lights was a hit, and the participants were also competing to see who could be the most creative with the theme “The Brighter the Better.”

The Hamlet Depot & Museums judged the floats. Richmond County Hospice, Inc. won 1st Place, Tedder Trash Solutions, LLC came in 2nd Place, and Joy Free Will Baptist Church came in 3rd Place.

“These participants did an exceptional job with our challenge ‘The Brighter The Better,’” said Hamlet Depot & Museums Director Mechelle Preslar. “We appreciate everyone’s participation and all who came out to see our first nighttime parade.”