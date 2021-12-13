‘We’re in heaven right now’: Deputies take kids on shopping spree

ROCKINGHAM — Smiles, laughter and hugs abounded among children and deputies alike on Saturday at the Rockingham Walmart.

The children scoured the aisles of the store looking for gifts, both for themselves and loved ones, while accompanied by officers as part of the Sheriff’s Office’s 2nd Annual Shop with a Deputy program. The school system’s counselors identify the children who could benefit most from the shopping spree, which is funded through donations.

“This event is all smiles,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said.

Across a morning and afternoon shift, about 35 children got to pair up with a deputy to fulfill some Christmas wishes.

While Deputy Evan Carville and young Jose Godinez were examining a Nerf Fortnite gun with only a few sparse items in their cart, Sergeant Lang Harrison, with his partner Brandon Perez, hauled a massive cart filled to the brim with various items.

Some children had a parent tag along for the event, while other were solo shopping with their assigned deputy.

“I love seeing how excited they are,” said Detective Brian Ingram.

Whether it was Gracie Loftis with her slime, Brandon Perez with his Amazing Spiderman set, or another little girl with a basketball, it appeared as if every child was able to cross off quite a few items from their Christmas wishlist.

“We’re in heaven right now,” said Melissa Brigman when Alyssa Brigman returned to their vehicle. Melissa added that this program is “awesome,” and to put even more joy into their day, their family was able to purchase a home that same day.

Jackie Robinson said it was the first time that her family has participated in the program.

“I just love it,” she said when Gracie returned with a cart full of items. Robinson added that they lost their home to a fire this year. They both showed their appreciation by giving Detective James Hamby a big hug at the conclusion of their shopping spree.

Sheriff’s Office Supervisor Felicia Roller said this event exemplifies the spirit of Christmas.

“We couldn’t do it without the help of the community, churches and businesses,” Gulledge said.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe’ or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]