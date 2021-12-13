November birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.
November 9, 2021
Derrick Gould and Zoraido Judd, Rockingham, a son and a daughter, Zacardi Lee Gould and Zaniyah Virginia Gould
November 11, 2021
Amber Wilkes and Joseph Austin, Rockingham, a son, Colton Wayne Austin
November 13, 2021
Kimberly Boers Grant and Christopher David Grant, Rockingham, a son, Wyatt Hayes Grant
November 16, 2021
Willie and Amber Singleton, Hamlet, a son, Zion Singleton
November 23, 2021
Amber Locklear, Hamlet, a son, Canaan Krew Locklear
November 24, 2021
Tammy Kersey, Rockingham, a son, Peyton Chase Rorie