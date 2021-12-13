November birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

November 9, 2021

Derrick Gould and Zoraido Judd, Rockingham, a son and a daughter, Zacardi Lee Gould and Zaniyah Virginia Gould

November 11, 2021

Amber Wilkes and Joseph Austin, Rockingham, a son, Colton Wayne Austin

November 13, 2021

Kimberly Boers Grant and Christopher David Grant, Rockingham, a son, Wyatt Hayes Grant

November 16, 2021

Willie and Amber Singleton, Hamlet, a son, Zion Singleton

November 23, 2021

Amber Locklear, Hamlet, a son, Canaan Krew Locklear

November 24, 2021

Tammy Kersey, Rockingham, a son, Peyton Chase Rorie