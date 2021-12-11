‘No better way to spend a weekend’

The Fallen Outdoors brought 10 veterans to the hunt on Dec. 3, who were accompanied by several of the nonprofit’s staff members. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A hunting dog takes a break after a busy morning. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jeremy Fowler of the 6 Point Hunt Club leads his well-trained dogs back into the woods to scare up some deer. Fowler said his dogs have helped him kill 22 deer this year alone. His strategy is to call his dogs back to his side after they jump a deer because they can wear themselves out chasing a deer they will never actually catch, allowing him to jump even more. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Two different groups of hunting dogs get acquainted with each other during their hunt. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Neal Smith stares out into the woods with his gun ready after hearing his dogs’ bark change, signaling that they found a deer. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Johnny West sits deep in the woods waiting for a deer to make a wrong move. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Don Smith plays with his dogs ahead of the hunt. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ELLERBE — It’s all quiet — a break in the nearly constant echoes of gunfire from the nearby DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports firing range — when long-time hunters Don Smith and his son, Neal, hear a change in their dogs’ bark from off in the distance signalling that they’ve just locked onto a deer amidst the vast still forest.

Guns at the ready, father and son stand at attention at the edge of the tree line for two long minutes, scanning the horizon for signs of movement. When their well-trained and tested dogs jump a deer, meaning they got close enough to cause the one to take off running, there’s no telling where the deer will go to escape, but the Smiths won’t miss an opportunity if it happens to pass in front of their field of vision.

But alas, this time they didn’t have any luck. Nor did Johnny West, president of the 6 Point Hunting Club, who sat at his post patiently waiting for a deer to make the wrong move into his sights on an abnormally warm December morning. With no warning, two deer topped the shallow hill about 30 yards ahead of his spot and simultaneously identified him, saw him swing his barrel up, and juked around him in a blink.

It was a slow morning on Dec. 3 for most of the 50 or so hunters that joined the annual deer dog hunt, a partnership between the Price Richardson Hunt Club, 6 Point Hunt Club and The Fallen Outdoors, but two veterans, Jamie Carter of Pinehurst and Steven Granger of Charleston, who were paired up with hunting club members, came out with three kills between them.

But as Bryan Bray, president of the Price Richardson Hunt Club, explained, hunting isn’t all about getting a kill.

“I don’t think killing a deer is the important thing it’s that they get to meet people and a lot of times with other types of deer hunting, like still hunting where people individually go off by themselves you don’t get this kind of interaction, you don’t get the fellowship that comes with it,” Bray said. “It’s just our way of saying thanks for their sacrifice and service they’ve provided — it’s a small thing.”

“It probably has as big an impact on our members as it does for [the veterans],” he added.

For many veterans, returning home is a new battleground. With so many different experiences from the average civilian, many that have left both visible and invisible scars, finding community can feel impossible. That’s where The Fallen Outdoors (TFO) comes in.

For the past three years, Price Richardson and 6 Point — two clubs who have formed a close relationship over the years and who each have a handful of 3-plus generation sets of members like Carl Smith, who is the eldest of four generations of 6 Point members — have joined with TFO to show a group of veterans a good time, sending them home with a few gifts, good food, and deer steaks made from the day’s kills.

“I saw a lot of smiles, these guys had a blast,” said Alan McCosley, treasurer for TFO’s North Carolina Team.

TFO had about 120 apply for their random raffle to have a chance to get into the hunt, according to McCosley. In addition to hunting trips, the nonprofit takes veterans on fishing trips, recently took a group skydiving, and other outdoor recreation. To apply, veterans can visit the “The Fallen Outdoors EAST COAST ALL VETERAN Community Page” on Facebook, which serves veterans from Maine to South Carolina.

In addition to the recreational side, TFO also has staff who have worked for Veterans Affairs who help connect veterans with the services they need. McCosley said that veterans who have connected with their regional TFO have reached out via Facebook when they’re having a hard time, and the group has sent out someone to go visit them and, in one case, make a campfire and crack open a beer with them.

Both active-duty military and veterans are welcome to apply.

“It doesn’t matter which state you’re in, you can get involved as long as you’re willing to travel and go to where it’s at, and you’ve got the license and everything,” McCosley said. “Majority of the trips we do are free, little-to-no cost.”

“It helps guys out that get stationed somewhere and they don’t know [hunting land] owners and they don’t have the money to go out and pay for leases, and it’s also a mental health thing,” he continued. “We help guys out by getting them outdoors, being around other vets, people that have been out for a while — it just gets that camaraderie back.”

For Granger, a lifelong hunter who served eight years in the Marine Corps, he saw his deer towards the end of the morning hunt. It went to jump over a line of brush about 20 yards away in a mad dash and Granger was able to draw his sights on it.

“It’s great to be able to get together and get with fellow service members and veterans,” Granger said. “We can get out here and forget about the everyday grind, just kind of relax kick back and share that camaraderie, share stories.”

Asked about the deer steaks he’ll get to take home, Granger said, “We gone be eatin’ good for a while.”

Carter, who is active-duty Army stationed at Ft. Bragg, killed two: a 3-point buck and a doe. The buck came up on his left, he heard the dogs coming and was ready, he caught a glimpse of it as it tried to run past and he shot it. For the other one, he and his partner were tracking a buck that his partner had grazed when they saw a doe running from a group of dogs — Carter said he happened to see it and was able to turn and fire with deadly accuracy.

As someone who didn’t grow up hunting, only picking it up once he joined the military, these hunts were intimidating for Carter.

“Finding like-minded people who are passionate about hunting and the outdoors, and then learning from them and then getting to pass that knowledge on to other people who are in my situation who are trying to get into the outdoors but have no idea where to start,” Carter said.

Emery Delong of Raeford, who retired in 2004 after 27 years in the Army, came to the first hunt with this group in the winter of 2019. He has since gone on more trips with 6 Point, said he hit it off with them and is now a member. He called TFO is “one of the best veterans organizations I’ve ever been affiliated with.”

“These guys have a like mindset, they do the kinds of things I enjoy doing, and … when you exit the military you find that you’re kind of leaving a brotherhood and then when you get back out here with guys like this you find that brotherhood again,” Delong said. “[6 Point] said, ‘Hey, we’d love for you to join our club if you’re interested’ and I said ‘hell yeah!’

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my weekend.”