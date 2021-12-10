Hamlet Depot to deliver letters to Santa

“Be good, and never forget to keep the spirit of Christmas in your heart.” — Santa Claus

HAMLET — The Hamlet Depot will be delivering local children’s letters to Santa to the North Pole again this year.

Santa has been checking his list of who’s naughty and nice, but he needs your help to pick out what you want him to bring you!

The Depot has set up a special mailbox just inside their 2 West Main St. location’s lobby entrance to accept letters. Letters can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays until Dec. 20, or sent via email to [email protected] if people can’t make it to the Depot itself or if they want to avoid going out in public due to the pandemic. The Depot will also accept them through Facebook messenger, so just search for “Hamlet Depot & Museums” on Facebook to submit.

The Depot asks that all letters be submitted by Dec. 20 at the latest.

“We just want to make sure they get in Santa’s hands before Christmas,” said Depot Director Mechelle Preslar.

This is the second time the Depot delivered letters to Santa Claus after Preslar started the new tradition last year.

“The ‘Letters to Santa’ drive was so successful last year that we’re doing it again,” she said. “He reads each and every one of them and doesn’t want to leave any children out.”

Letters submitted to the Depot will also be published in the Daily Journal in the lead-up to Christmas.

In a letter to the Depot, Santa said he needs more letters to know what to give Richmond County children, because time is running out.

“Let me know what your heart desires, and I’ll make sure my elves and I get it under your tree faster than Amazon!” Santa wrote.

