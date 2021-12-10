County Crime Report: Dec. 10

Dec. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown suspect using a victim’s information. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of an unknown person using a victim’s information. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the NC Forest Service building on US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown person cutting off two catalytic converters, valued at $700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:39 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a verbal assault. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:20 a.m., police responded to Corner Cupboard on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect impeding traffic. The Rockingham Police Department charged Lonnie Christopher Kendall.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., police responded to Rockingham Nails on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect not paying for rendered services of $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m., police responded to a restaurant on Old Aberdeen Road following a report of unknown suspects stealing a 2022 16 x 4 utility trailer, valued at $2,443.16. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of $16,000 being stolen off of a credit card, $4,000 being stolen off of a CashApp card, and $250 out of a wallet. The case is active.

Dec. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:01 a.m., deputies responded to the Power House gas station on US 1 HWY following a report of an individual breaking and entering and damaging a glass window, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:26 p.m., police responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of an individual cutting an ankle monitor band, valued at $30. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:41 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a building. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., police responded to a residence on Long Drive following a report of an individual using information to obtain employment. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on McDonald Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s information to obtain unemployment The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:27 p.m., police responded to a residence on Lumyer Road following a report of a stolen identity. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:57 p.m., police responded to a specialty store on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s white 2015 Pace American enclosed trailer, valued at $4,800. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:20 p.m., police responded to One Stop Vape Shop following a report of a suspect breaking into an enclosed trailer and stealing a Champion 700-watt generator, valued at $849, and breaking a door, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on Palisade Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a laptop computer, valued at $550, a 55’ Samsung TV, valued at $550, a 35’ Roku TV, valued at $115, and damaging a backdoor and frame, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:38 a.m., police responded to an office building on East Broad Avenue following a report of stolen copper wire, valued at $35,000. The case is active.

Dec. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:29 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital on Long Drive following a report of a suspect trespassing and resisting arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Patrick Eugene Gouveia.

