Pop-up Chick-Fil-A to serve Rockingham for rest of December

ROCKINGHAM — A pop-up Chick-Fil-A tent will be serving their famous chicken sandwiches in the Dunham’s Sports parking lot in Rockingham starting next week.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Monday, Dec. 13, and continuing until Dec. 30. They will not be open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

“It’s clear there’s excitement of having Chick-Fil-A as a lunch option,” said Michael Meservy, owner of the Laurinburg Chick-Fil-A. “Our goal is, f0r the holiday season, to give the people of Rockingham a special treat.”

Meservy said there will be a limited menu, but their original chicken sandwich and spicy sandwiches will be served, along with tea, lemonade, cookies, brownies and various sides. French fries and milkshakes will not be available. The food will be made fresh in Laurinburg and transported to Rockingham, and Meservy said the fries wouldn’t hold their temperature.

Around 4-6 team members will be serving food each day in a setup similar to a drive-thru. Meservy said they’ve had preliminary conversations with the health department who have given the green light to move forward.

“We’re just hoping to spread the word,” Meservy said. “This is a great opportunity to serve a new community.”

