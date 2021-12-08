Homemade veteran memorial honors their sacrifice

Christmas lights and Santa Claus have been added to add some festive flair to the memorial. Photo contributed by Terry Jordan Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Cary Dawkins and Butch Jordan with the restored Jeep that was driven in the VFW Post 4203 Veteran’s Day Parade this year. Photo contributed by Terry Jordan The small silohuetted soldier was the first addition to the memorial. Photo contributed by Terry Jordan Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — For about the last two years, Terry Jordan has been working on a memorial garden for veterans in his yard at his home in Rockingham.

What began with a small silhouette of a kneeling soldier made out of treated plywood has turned into a larger display that captures passerby’s attention. There are now handmade signs of the six branches of the U.S. Military, along with a POWMIA flag. A brick slab supports an American flag with a Memorial Battlefield Cross. Solar lights illuminate the features at night.

“I’m just trying to show some appreciation back to them for what they’ve done,” Jordan said.

The most recent addition came this summer: a 1963 Willys Jeep and trailer that has been restored from “a terrible condition,” along with new tires and a paint job.

For the holiday season, Santa Claus and Christmas lights were added to the Jeep.

The Jeep was part of the VFW Veteran’s Day Parade in November, where Jordan drove some friends and U.S. Army Veterans Cary Dawkins and Butch Jordan. He recalled how much that his friend Butch had sacrificed when he was deployed.

“To see somebody have to go away for over a year at the time, not only leave your wife, but your infant, that’s a sacrifice,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that he adds items sparingly and that buying one item always leads to another.

Various community members have said how much they appreciate the display while Jordan has been working on it in the yard. He added that it’s the most gratifying when a Veteran stops by, and he always thanks them for their service.

Jordan said that one driver in particular seems to always pause briefly at the memorial.

“That’s why I did it,” Jordan said. “I don’t know their story, but it means something to them.”

Jordan, while not a Veteran himself, said that he’s inspired by people that he knows in the community as well as a few family members. He also thanked his wife, Dawn, and son, Carson, for their help and support.

Local companies that helped with the restoration of the jeep and its trailer include Airport Garage, Signs by Gibson Enterprises, Custom Monument Company, Hughes Welding and Crane Services, Lee’s Collision Repair, Inc, Lindsey’s Tire Center, Richmond County and NAPA-Walker Auto and Truck.

“They really brought it back to life,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he doesn’t know how much more expanding there will be for the memorial, but that there are always a few more items that could be added. One planned future addition is a park bench that will be placed on the backside of the flag so people can sit.

Anyone is welcome to visit the memorial garden. It’s located on Fairway Drive in Rockingham.

