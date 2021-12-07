A new giant: Capel elected first black mayor of Ellerbe

The crowd of family, friends, classmates and supporters looks on as Town Clerk Jane Smith swears in Brenda Capel as mayor of Ellerbe. Capel is the first black person elected to the position. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Incumbent Ellerbe Town Council members Jean C. Fletcher (second from right), Elsie L. Freeman (second from left), John Sears Jr. (center) who has earned his first full term after taking over for Joe Grooms, and newcomer to the council Bennett Hawks (left) take their Oath of Office together on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sen. Tom McInnis addresses the crowd during the public comment period at the Ellerbe Town Council meeting on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Related Articles Local Democratic Party denies endorsing candidates in nonpartisan races

ELLERBE — The Town of Ellerbe welcomed its first black mayor with open arms at her swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The Ellerbe Fire Department’s garage was standing-room-only as family, friends, classmates and supporters of Brenda Capel packed in to see history. She received multiple standing ovations, along with a bouquet of flowers and other gifts throughout the night, and had cell phone cameras pointed at her from every angle recording every moment of her first meeting as mayor.

“I’m just so overwhelmed to see all the people that came out to say that they support me. You have been so great and so wonderful to stay behind me during this journey,” Capel said to the crowd, cradling her flowers. “It’s been rough — but we did it … I could not have done it without you.”

Capel defeated incumbent Fred Cloninger, who was elected mayor in 2019.

She has been in the mental health field for more than 30 years, operated a group home for the disabled in Rockingham for about 15 years while contracting with Sandhills Center, among other services she provided. Capel has also been a social worker for Richmond County Schools, worked for Carolina Behavioral Care as a qualified mental health professional, and runs the Mineral Springs Improvement Council Food Pantry.

Capel said that she did not like the word “change” for what she wants to bring to Ellerbe, but rather “improvement.”

“I’m hoping that my commissioners will also feel the same and feel like that ‘status quo’ is not what we need and that we need to show improvement in lots of areas,” Capel said, naming beautification on Main Street — repairing sidewalks and buildings — as a priority. “The town itself needs a facelift.”

“And I know we don’t have a lot of money,” she continued. “But I also know if we put forth some effort that there are funds out there for us and all we need is time to sit down and research and do paperwork, and who knows — it just might happen. You never know.”

In attendance were Sen. Tom McInnis, Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue, and Sheriff Mark Gulledge. McInnis called the occasion of Capel’s swearing-in a “big night for Ellerbe” and offered his services in the legislature. Blue, who Capel called her mentor and who has known her for a period of time neither could measure, said with his arm around Capel after the meeting that he was proud of her.

Gulledge said he was happy for the citizens of Ellerbe to have Capel as their mayor. The sheriff called her a “special person” and said that he’s been aware of her for many years through her work in the community, such as the food pantry which the Sheriff’s Office has provided support for in the past.

“We know that she’ll do an outstanding job,” Gulledge said.

Town Clerk Jane Smith read two letters from those who could not be there: Cloninger and former Chief Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court Henry Frye.

Cloninger explained in his letter that he was in Florida on a vacation that had been planned for two years, and thanked the council and the community for their support over his tenure — two years as a councilman and two years as mayor.

“I’ve always had the town’s best interest in mind and always tried to do what I thought was best,” read Cloninger’s letter. “I want to wish the town the best going forward.”

Frye, who was the first black man to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, among other firsts, expressed “deep regret” that he was not there to administer the honor of office to Capel. He said that he has watched her career with “great admiration and excitement.”

“You have always helped me in so many ways. My wife, Shirley, joins me in wishing you well as you continue being an excellent public servant,” wrote Frye, which the crowd responded to with a round of applause.

Deborah Frye, who graduated from Ellerbe High School with Capel in 1972, threw her arms around Capel’s neck to congratulate her on her success with tears welling up in her eyes. Capel said that Frye is one of her supporters that never faltered throughout a tough campaign, sending her encouragement when she had both up and down days.

“[Capel] is a wonderful Christian lady, she cares about this community and I think she’s going to do a great job,” Frye said.

Another classmate, Zebulon Steele, a retired government employee and T.V. producer who now lives in Pinehurst, said Capel was always one of his classmates that he has checked in on when he visited the area over the years when he was living in Omaha.

“It’s been steady growth within her own personal journey ever since we graduated, and even before,” Steele said.

What made her who she is

Capel experienced tragedy early in her life. Her dad died when she was 9 years old, so she was raised by a widowed mother. She said that her mother taught her that anything worth having you have to work for it. In her campaign for mayor, she said that she had to overcome being a newcomer, a female, and a black female in a small community, and was grateful to her team for helping her to press through.

“That has stayed with me all my life: everything that I’ve had I’ve had to fight for it,” Capel said. “Nothing has been given to me, nothing has been handed to me, I’ve always had to go above and beyond the call of duty to get anything that I’ve gotten and so this is not any different from anything else that I’ve done because I’m used to it,”

She added that running for office revealed things about the people in her life: some of those she thought would be behind her weren’t, and those she thought wouldn’t be were.

“I have thick skin, and that’s because of life and circumstances that have occurred have made me know that if want it you have to go for it,” Capel said.

