County Crime Report: Dec. 7

Dec. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:37 p.m., police responded to Peking Wok on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing four Nintendo Switch games, valued at $60, an Nintendo Switch console, valued at $392, two .380 Smith and Wesson handgun, valued at $730, a bag of clothes, valued at $50, a duffle bag, valued at $50, two pairs of shoes, valued at $75, and a Smith and Wesson handgun case, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:04 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cox Street following a report of a suspect breaking and entering while a resident was at work. The case is active. At 11:54 p.m., police responded to the same residence on Cox Street following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a Cricket cell phone, valued at $69, and car and house keys. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:15 p.m., police responded to Parker Lane following a report of a suspect using a victim’s identity to claim unemployment. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:16 p.m., police responded to a bank on Cumberland Circle following a report of $680 being taken out of a bank account. The case is active.

Dec. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:47 a.m., deputies responded to a BP gas station on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect busting an exterior window, valued at $500, with intent to break and enter. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:42 p.m., deputies responded to a school on County Club Drive following a report of a suspect filing a false unemployment claim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s information to file for unemployment. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:21 p.m., police responded to a residence on Montclair Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s identity. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect attempting to cut a security alarm cord, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 a.m., police responded to a residence on Scaleybark Road following a report of a suspect scamming a victim out of $100. The case is active.

Dec. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:18 a.m., deputies responded to Northam Road following a report of an unknown suspect attempting to defraud a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sleepy Hollow Drive following a report of a package status of two designer socks, valued at $25, being listed as delivered but was unable to be located. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect not returning a Ford Taurus, valued at $8,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect striking a victim. The case is active.

Dec. 6

ELLERBE — At 8:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Main Street following a report of a suspect using force to enter a building. The case is unfounded.

HOFFMAN — At 11:55 a.m., deputies responded to Meeting Place Market on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect attempting to steal two Slim Jims. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

MOUNT GILEAD — At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 73 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing on property. The case is unfounded.

HAMLET — At 4:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect taking a blue camouflage 20 gauge shotgun, valued at $150, a 55’ Roku flat-screen television, valued at $300, a Looney Toons purse, valued at $30, a Samsung Galaxy 6 cell phone, valued at $400, a Cricket Alltel cell phone, valued at $200, and a variety of jewelry, valued at $1, from a residence without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Road following a report of a suspect stealing a single metal carport, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:41 p.m., police responded to a residence on Lewis Circle following a report of two Dewalt drills, valued at $150, a socket set, valued at $25, two 50 ft cords, valued at $30, and a OBD diagnostic tool, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 a.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect pointing a gun and kicking a female victim in the face. The case is active.

Dec. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of an unknown suspect igniting a fire to a residence and damaging eight tires of two vehicles, valued at $400, and a single-occupancy dwelling, valued at $20,000. The case is active.

