Get ready for Hamlet’s Christmas celebrations

HAMLET — There are two big Christmas events coming up this week in Hamlet. Here’s what you need to know to participate.

Parade of Lights floats in

Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade, now the “Parade of Lights” due its later time slot, will be chugging through the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Because it will be darker at this new time, each float is encouraged to add lights to brighten the wintery night, thus the new name: the Parade of Lights.

The organizers will award trophies to the top three most creative floats.

A DJ will be playing Christmas music, and an MC will be announcing each of the floats as they pass by. Food trucks will also be present.

The Hamlet Fire Department will have a station set up to accept donations for the Toy for Tots program.

Old-Fashioned Christmas returns

Old-Fashioned Christmas will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 on both Hamlet Avenue and Main Street. This year’s iteration of the event will feature hay rides, Santa and cookies, live music and games, and — at the Depot — Mexican hot chocolate and tamales, and popcorn.

This event is sponsored by the Hamlet Business Development Association in partnership with the Hamlet Depot & Museums.

For all of the events, especially the indoor ones, masks are encouraged, but not required.

For more information for the tree lighting or parade, contact Preslar at 910-582-0603.