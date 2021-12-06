School Board to meet Tuesday morning

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at East Rockingham Elementary School.

To view the full agenda packet, visit their website by clicking here. The business items for the meeting are as follows:

• ITEM NO. 8.01 — Inspiring Excellence Awards (Amy Roller, Cassie Patrick Tyler, Tim Watkins) from East Rockingham Elementary School — Jasmine Hager

• ITEM NO. 8.02 — Christmas Card Winners — Jasmine Hager

• ITEM NO. 8.03 — RSHS Diamond Crew — Jim Butler

• ITEM NO. 8.04 — COVID Updates — Cheryl Speight (Richmond County Health Department)

• ITEM NO. 8.05 — Board Members’ Reports

• ITEM NO. 8.06 — Superintendent’s Report

• ITEM NO. 8.07 — Surplus Items — Dr. Jeff Maples

• ITEM NO. 8.08 — Policies for Approval — Dr. Amber Watkins

• ITEM NO. 8.09 — Policies for Review — Dr. Amber Watkins

• ITEM NO. 8.10 — Closed Session

• ITEM NO. 8.11 — Field Trips — Dr. Julian Carter

• ITEM NO. 8.12 — Personnel Report — Dr. Julian Carter

• ITEM NO. 8.13 — Adjournment

