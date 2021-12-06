Candidates file to run for local offices

Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Justin Dawkins files for his first full term in his seat after serving out the remainder of Ben Moss’s term. Elections Director Connie Kelly shows the candidate where to sign. First-time candidate Scotty Baldwin files to run for Richmond County Board of Education. Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel files for her re-election. Michael Legrand will make a second attempt to earn a seat on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

ROCKINGHAM — The early birds made their candidacy for public offices official on Monday at the start of the filing period, including several challengers.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge (D), who has served in the position since the passing of former Sheriff James Clemmons in August and is now running for his first full term, was the first in the Board of Elections office, with Chief Deputy Jay Childers close behind him to show support.

Others to file right at the opening bell were Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Bobbie Sue Ormsby, Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Justin Dawkins (R), Scotty Baldwin who is challenging for a seat on the school board, Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel (D), Rep. Ben Moss (R), Commissioner Don Bryant (D), and Michael Legrand (D) who will again challenge for a seat on the Board of Commissioners after an unsuccessful campaign in 2019.

Nigel Bristow, who intends to challenge Gulledge for sheriff, arrived at the Board of Elections to file as well, but due to a recent rule change regarding the requirements for sheriff candidates to prove their criminal records, had to return later to file. Elections Director Connie Kelly said that her email to Bristow about the change did not go through, and that she is “not concerned” about him being able to fulfill the requirements before the close of the filing period on Dec. 17. Kelly added that the delay is not related to Bristow having a criminal record, rather the paperwork now required to prove that.

Moss was also unable to file. About 30 minutes before the opening bell at noon, a ruling came down from the North Carolina Court of Appeals to allow a temporary stay which keeps the State Board of Elections from opening the candidate filing period for the seats of U.S. Congress and state legislature. The filing period is on hold pending the court’s ruling on the plaintiff’s challenge to the most recent redistricting map. The ruling will come after the defendants respond or after the deadline to respond at noon on Dec. 9.

This means that Moss, other incumbents Sen. Tom McInnis (R) and Congressman Dan Bishop (R), and any of their potential challengers, won’t be able to file for office until that ruling is made.

The others up for re-election are:

• For Board of Commissioner — Tavares Bostic (D) and Rick Watkins (R)

• For Board of Education (non-partisan) — Pat Campbell, Daryl Mason, Joe Richardson

Check back later for comments from the candidates.