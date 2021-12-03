ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Osborne Road Friday morning following a report of an individual possibly being shot.

When deputies arrived, a 45-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound above his eye. EMS treated the individual and he was later flown to a trauma center. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are currently working on this case and are conducting interviews and searches.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

