County Crime Report: Dec. 3

Nov. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s 10-day registration plate and an iPhone watch, valued at $399. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a residence on Summit Drive following a report of a scam costing $1,968. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:49 p.m., police responded to a public building on Second Short Street to serve a warrant for driving without registration and a fictitious registration card. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:10 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect taking a black SUV, valued at $15,000, without permission. The case is inactive.

Dec. 1

ELLERBE — At 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street following a report of an outside shed, valued at $3,000, burning. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hawkins Lane following a report of a stolen pocketbook with

various identification and social security cards. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:18 p.m., deputies responded to a restaurant on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing a stolen Ford Explorer, valued at $5,000, and four white pills. The suspect also resisted a public officer. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Montonee Dontez Carelock.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:53 p.m., police responded to a residence on Lewis Circle following a report of identity theft. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 p.m., police responded to parking lot on Cauthen Drive following a report of a known suspect stealing a victim’s Mercedes, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

Dec. 2

HOFFMAN — At 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to Meeting Place Market on North US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a victim’s black wallet, valued at $30, with $200 in cash. the case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:14 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Barrett Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Moultrie Delta V2 trail camera, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on John Chavis Road following a report of suspects stealing a Rough Rider .22 magnum revolver, valued at $200, a 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $300, a Marlin .22 rifle, valued at $200, a Lincoln welder, valued at $200, and three security cameras, valued at $90. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]