Filing period for local, state elections opens Monday

ROCKINGHAM — The filing period for the 2022 state and local elections will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, opening the doors for challengers to the offices of sheriff, county commissioner, Board of Education, as well as state House and Senate.

Candidates may file between 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Monday – Friday at the Richmond County Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock Street, Rockingham. The filing period ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. All Notices of Candidacy together with the proper filing fee must be in the possession of the Richmond County Board of Elections by the required date and time, to be accepted.

The following seats are available, and are listed along with their respective filing fees:

• Sheriff $909.00

• Clerk of Superior Court $998.00

• County Commissioner $117.00 (4 seats – Tavares Bostic, Don Bryant, Justin Dawkins, Ricky Watkins)

• Board of Education $27.00 (4 seats – Pat Campbell, Daryl Mason, Bobbie Sue Ormsby, Joe Richardson)

• NC Senate and NC House $140.00

Note: All filing fees over $50.00 must be in check form. No cash will be accepted over that amount.

How to be eligible to get on the ballot (North Carolina General Statute §163-106, 107,108)

• Candidates must file a notice of candidacy with the county board of elections in the county of their residence and pay a filing fee of 1% of the annual salary of the office sought to the county board of elections.

• Candidates must be a registered voter of the same political party in which he or she intends to file (an individual changing party affiliation, must do it 90 days prior to the filing date).

• All candidates must, at the time of filing a Notice of Candidacy, file a certificate signed by the chairman or the director of the county board of elections where they are registered to vote. The certification shall state the party with which the person is affiliated, and that the person has not changed affiliation in the past three months.

• A candidate may not file for more than one office.

• No person shall be permitted to file as a candidate in a party primary unless that person has been affiliated with that party for at least 90 days as of the date of that person filing such notice of candidacy. A person registered as “unaffiliated” shall be ineligible to file as a candidate in a party primary election. G.S. §163-106(b).

Questions about candidate filing can be answered by calling 910-997-8253.