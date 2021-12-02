Man charged with felony drug offenses after near-wreck

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with possession of a stolen firearm and multiple felony drug offenses.

Gerond Junior Bostic, 29, of Deanna Lane, is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and IV drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a stolen firearm. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Deputies R. C. Smith and R. Spivey were on patrol in the East Rockingham area and observed a vehicle nearly strike another vehicle head-on on Mill Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect turned onto a side street and allegedly tried to avoid deputies by pulling into a driveway. Bostic was later located in a convenience store parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and, after a search, allegedly discovered a total of 2.2 grams of cocaine, 15.80 grams of marijuana and a stolen Taurus 9mm from Anson County in the vehicle.

They also issued Bostic citations for driving with a revoked license and no insurance.

Bostic was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and a $2,900 cash bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 9.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.