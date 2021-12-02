Church to hold live nativity scene

HAMLET — First Baptist Church Hamlet will hold its live nativity scene this weekend — a detailed display that will be a sight to behold ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The nativity will be active starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at the church located at 208 Charlotte St. in Hamlet. It will be on the front lawn of the church. Viewers must remain in their cars and drive by the scene.

Bell chimes will play Christmas Carols as the Christmas story unfolds before the audience, with the church family portraying each Biblical character. There will also be some animals, including a donkey.