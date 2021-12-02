Church partners with Enviva for Thanksgiving food giveaway

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights Community Center was bustling with activity the morning before Thanksgiving in preparation for the Faith Assembly Turkey Distribution in partnership with Enviva. Pastors Linda and Mordecai Ross coordinated the successful giveaway of over 200 turkeys were provided to members of the community. Paul Pereira, plant manager of the Hamlet Enviva plant, and 11 other Enviva employees were on hand to wish neighbors a Happy Thanksgiving and load a turkey and other goods into their vehicles. This marks the second year that Enviva and Faith Assembly teamed up for the Thanksgiving Holiday.