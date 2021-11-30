Hot cocoa was served after the tree was lit. Retiring Police Chief Billy Kelly did the honors of lighting the tree. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Kyndin Minkley with Santa Claus Tuesday evening.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

<p>Anna Prelipp asked for a super hero Barbie doll for Christmas.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

