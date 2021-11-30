County Crime Report: Nov. 30

Matthew Sasser Staff Writer

Nov. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:30 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged James Robert McCullough Jr.

Nov. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:37 p.m., police responded to a residence on Page Street following a report of a suspect breaking a victim’s double pane glass window, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:25 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a 42 inch TV, valued at $248. The Rockingham Police Department charged Brad Lee Greene.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:38 a.m., police responded to Mercantile on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Fluvial aquarium heater, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 p.m., police responded to a Walmart following a report of a suspect stealing a watch, valued at $39, a sports watch, valued at $23, beef jerky, valued at $4, three packs of gloves, valued at $41, a jacket, valued at $33, and a beanie, valued at $13. The Rockingham Police Department charged Julian Lamont Robinson.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:41 p.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect damaging a fence, valued at $100. The case is active.

Nov. 24

ELLERBE — At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to Wallace Road following a report of a suspect using a cash app to steal $150. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Eighth Avenue following a report of an unknown person entering property through a locked gate and breaking into a shed. The case is listed as “unfounded.”

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect concealing assorted clothing, valued at $172.21. The Rockingham Police Department charged John Stephens Bullard Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:52 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s vehicle door, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

Nov. 26

HAMLET — At 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broad Street following a report of a stolen gray Dodge Ram pickup truck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rogosin Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s home and stealing a gold necklace, valued at $100, an HP laptop, valued at $300, miscellaneous men’s clothing, valued at $100, and a speaker, valued at $80. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:07 p.m., police responded to Save More Inc. on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen propane tank, valued at $30. The case is inactive.

Nov. 27

HAMLET — At 1:18 a.m., deputies responded to Wiregrass Road following a report of a victim being struck in the head and having their vehicle stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:44 p.m., deputies responded to the Country Store on Airport Road following a report of a suspect taking a 2008 gray Ford Escape, valued at $5,000, without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:43 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Tillman Road following a report of a suspect cutting a lock to a building and taking a plastic Jon boat, valued at $600, a trolling motor, valued at $200, two boat chairs, valued at $100, eight miscellaneous fishing rods, valued at $100, and one Master Lock, valued at $30. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northside Park Drive following a report of a suspect stealing fifteen car batteries, valued at $1,500, fifty vintage signs, valued at $500, four tires, valued at $100, twenty gas jugs, valued at $200, a Nissan pickup truck, valued at $1,000, and two utility trailers, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craig Street following a report of an unknown individual breaking into a home and damaging a wood frame, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:17 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ann Street following a report of an individual pointing a gun. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:15 a.m., police responded to Christian Closet following a report of an unknown suspect damaging a chain, valued at $75. The case is active.

Nov. 28

HAMLET — At 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to Sandy Drive following a report of a building being broken into and an Ace hardware bronze pad-lock, valued at $5, being stolen, along with a chrome twist handle lock and a blue lens Surf N’ Sport sunglasses. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:42 p.m., police responded to a car wash on East Broad Avenue in response to a murder. The Rockingham Police Department charged Evan Jaqueez Taylor.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:20 a.m., police responded to West Broad Avenue following a report of an individual soliciting from the street. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kenneth Dale Smith.

Nov. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to the Magistrate’s Office on Lee Street following a report of a suspect entering a victim’s residence and stealing an iPad, valued at $120, and assorted clothes and shoes, valued at $600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:29 a.m., deputies responded to Duncan’s Food Store on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect entering a home and removing a Bearman firearm, valued at $190, a black pistol, valued at $120, a wallet, valued at $10, and various identification cards and keys. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Peachview Drive following a report of a suspect using a victim’s social security number. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a public building on Pirates Lane following a report of an unknown suspect using a victim’s identity to apply for unemployment. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:43 p.m., police responded to the Magistrate’s Office to serve a warrant for assault. The Rockingham Police Department charged Tremayne Locklear.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:43 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of an individual leaving a wallet in a cart outside with $100 in cash and various identification cards. The case is active.

