New grant aimed at helping students finish college

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has another grant available for students called the North Carolina Longleaf Complete Grant.

The Longleaf Complete program is intended to help community college near-completers finish their degree or credential.

Prior to the pandemic, more than a million North Carolinians had some college credits but no degree. During the pandemic, three in 10 adults who planned to go to college canceled their plans, according to information provided by the North Carolina Community College System.

“The Longleaf Complete grant will help these near-completers finish their education and get back on track with their career plans,” said RCC Director of Financial Aid Emily Jarrell. “We hope people will take advantage of this new opportunity for financial assistance.”

Students do not need to complete a special application. They just need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is required for any federal aid for college.

To be eligible for the Longleaf Complete grant, a student must:

• Be a NC resident for tuition purposes

• Be enrolled in a curriculum program

• Already have completed at least 30 hours towards a certificate, diploma or associate degree

• Not previously been awarded a bachelor’s degree

• Have completed a 2021-22 FAFSA

• Not attended college since March 2020 (pre-pandemic)

• Be 24 years of age and older

The award amount is up to $1,500 per semester for a full-time eligible student. These funds can be used for the fall, spring and summer terms through the 2023 Summer Semester.

North Carolina has received a total of $137.8 million in aid from the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages. In May, the Longleaf Complete program awarded $3.5 million to the NC Community College System to meet the state’s ambitious credential attainment goals; the state needs to quickly re-engage “near-completers” — current or former students who are at least 50 percent toward their degree or credential — and ensure more students are not forced out of the pipeline.

For more information, call RCC’s Financial Aid Office at (910) 410-1700. The College is currently registering students for the 2022 Spring Semester. Counselors are available at both the Hamlet and Scotland County campuses to help with the admission process. Spring classes begin Jan. 13, 2022.