Rockingham, Hamlet to light Christmas trees next week

HAMLET — As Christmas decorations are going up all around Richmond County, a few festive events will be kicking off the holiday season early next week.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will return. Immediately afterward, Hamlet Depot & Museum will be displaying “The Polar Express” in the waiting area of the Depot.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are riding in from the North Pole on a fire truck to the Depot,” said Mechelle Preslar, Director of the Hamlet Depot & Museum, last week.

The Hamlet Fire Department will be providing hot cocoa and cookies for the event. Children will also be able to write their letters to Santa.

The lights will come on at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.

In Rockingham, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, their tree lighting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. next to Rockingham City Hall.

Hopefully, Santa won’t be too tired from his appearance in Hamlet, because he will be hanging out in a gazebo to greet all who want to share any Christmas wishes.

“The Richmond Senior High band will be playing Christmas music from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Events Coordinator Kim Williams.

Santa’s appearance is sponsored by the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. The gazebo was decorated by Hillside Florist.

Retiring Police Chief Billy Kelly will be doing the honors of lighting the tree this year. Cookies, hot cider and cocoa will be available after the tree lighting.

