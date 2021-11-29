Teen charged with two counts of murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged an 18-year-old with two counts of murder.

Evann Jaqueez Taylor was admitted to the Richmond County Jail Monday morning at 1:47 a.m., according to jail records.

Detective Clint Neeley confirmed that the shooting took place Sunday afternoon at the 74 Car Wash on East Broad Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Taylor is the only suspect in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported at the scene. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

“Everything is still under investigation,” Neeley said.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 16. He is being held without a bond.

In a post in the Richmond Senior High School Facebook group, Ashleigh Buie, a teacher at the school, states that two students passed away on Sunday. Law enforcement have not confirmed whether the alleged victims were RSHS students.

“Yesterday, our Raider family lost two of our own,” the post reads. “We are devastated by the loss of our students. This tragedy impacts us all and as we mourn this tragedy we want our students to know we are here for them. Counselors will be available Tuesday for students who need to talk. Please help us lift up these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlet Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to help secure the scene.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.