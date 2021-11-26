County Crime Report: Nov. 26

Nov. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:23 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Caroline Street following a report of a suspect putting an unknown substance into a gas tank and causing $100 in damage to a fuel system. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing an air purifier, valued at $39.88, while concealing a purple Ruger semi-automatic handgun, valued at $200. The Rockingham Police Department charged Joshua Lynn Starling.

Nov. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 a.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of an individual being drunk and disorderly. The Rockingham Police Department charged Deshawn Lamar Moore.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:58 p.m., police responded to Bread & Butter on Roberdel Road following a report of an individual shooting into occupied property and damaging a window, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:51 p.m., police responded to John F. Kennedy Drive following a report of an individual shooting a firearm in city limits. A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found at the scene. The case is active.

Nov. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:14 a.m., police responded to the Budgetel on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing four white gold rings, valued at $1,500, a Dell laptop computer, valued at $100, an HP laptop computer, valued at $100, and various clothing items, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:08 a.m., police responded to a residence on Clark Street following a report of a suspect taking $610 out of a victim’s account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:29 p.m., police responded to a rental storage facility on Rockingham Road followinga report of an individual stealing a tote of Christmas items, valued at $200, three totes of Nerf guns, valued at $200, and a tote of Tonka trucks, valued at $250. The case is inactive.

Nov. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:34 a.m., police responded to Wade Manufacturing on River Road following a report of a suspect breaking into an office and stealing a door, valued at $150, and a prank $100 bill, valued at $1. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Lewis Circle following a report of an individual making purchases on a credit card at 74 Car Wash, a Shell gas station, a Walmart, and two purchases at McDonald’s, all totaling around $60. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:37 a.m., police responded to Loyalty Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspicious person trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 23

HAMLET — At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sonny Lane following a report of a suspect damaging a mailbox, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Yates Hill Road following a report of an unknown person applyring for a loan using a victim’s information. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road following a report of an unknown person breaking into a victim’s home. The case is active.

