Tuesday Cruisers raise $3,000 for children’s programs

ROCKINGHAM — Every Tuesday, a group of familiar faces meet at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Rockingham from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tuesday Cruisers, as they call themselves, come from all walks of life but are united in their love of classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. What keeps them coming back is more than a passion of vehicles — it’s the camaraderie.

At their most recent meeting this Tuesday, the Cruisers donated a total of $3,000 to support local children’s programs, divided evenly among the Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Psalm 91:4 Project, a pillow and blanket drive for foster children. The money donated towards the law enforcement agencies will go toward their Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Deputy programs.

The money was raised through their weekly 50/50 raffle, where half the proceeds go towards various causes each year.

“These guys just love showing up and showing their old cars,” said Tim Walden, who leads the group. “Not for a prize or anything, just for the fellowship. All you got to do to be a Tuesday Cruiser is be an ambassador of goodwill and show up.”

In previous years, they’ve raised close to $6,000 for various organizations. Walden said that COVID-19 affected their ability to gather for much of this year.

Larry McAllister started the group in a storefront diner in East Laurinburg. The timeline of their group’s inception depends on who you ask. Some say it started around 15 years ago, while others said it’s been 2o-plus years.

“It’s a blessing that it’s still going on after all of these years,” McAllister said. “We always say a prayer before we begin our meals.”

The group shifted their weekly meeting from a Laurinburg Smithfield’s to the Rockingham Smithfield’s over a year ago. A parking lot renovation couldn’t accommodate the large group anymore.

“They kind of adopted us,” Walden said with a chuckle. “We couldn’t do it without Smithfield’s. They’re willing to let us take over.”

It’s clearly not the location that matters for the Cruisers. They will travel anywhere from Robeson, Cheraw, Anson and from beyond 50 miles away for the fellowship.

There’s no membership fee to become a Cruiser. The conversation may shift from a ‘64 Ford Galaxie to a classic Chevrolet, but it’s the laughs in-between that keep people coming back. One Cruiser estimated that 90% of the people each week arrive just to show their support for one another.

“Some people may not even have an old car, but they come just for the people,” said Jeffrey Oxendine, a member for 20 years.

Cruisers all said they received so much community support from Richmond County that they decided to make it their permanent destination.

“They’re just a good group of guys and gals who come here every Tuesday,” said Smithfield’s General Manager Angela Lamont. “They pretty much pack it out every week.”

Cruisers estimated that there’s around five or six similar Cruiser groups that have branched off from their own group. Formerly, Raeford had a group that met at a HWY 55, and there was another in Aberdeen.

“But there’s only one Cruiser group still going,” quipped a Cruiser with a grin.

On many of their Tuesday meetings, the group announces cruises to other locations over the weekend. They also routinely visit a spot in Maxton on Thursdays.

“We’re always here,” Oxendine said. “We reach out to anyone who needs a smile on their face,” he recalled about a drive-by they held for Walden when he was severely ill from COVID-19.

Their peak attendance is in the spring and summertime. Even in the winter months, they always get at least 30 cars to show up, towing in around 50-60 people.

The Tuesday Cruiser Creed was written over 15 years ago by Steve James, who passed away last month. It’s an informal declaration of the spirit of the group and the lifestyle they try to abide by.

“Acceptance seems to be their unspoken motto,” reads their Creed. “It really doesn’t matter whether the vehicle you drive is a motorcycle, truck, car, old, new, hot rod, pro street, muscle car, rat rod, or no vehicle at all — all are welcome to share the same passion. Not only will you find a wide array of vehicles, but the folks who drive them will be just as different from each other, but all are welcomed.”

On New Year’s Day this year, a Saturday, the Smithfield’s parking lot will be decked out with over 200 cars for a special event.

“They come out of the woodwork on that day,” Walden said.

“The Tuesday night atmosphere is thick with laughter, friendly conversation, and a general respect for each other. Tuesday night at Smithfield’s is a safe have for families as well as individuals,” concludes their Creed. “Are you a Tuesday Cruiser? I hope you are, and if not, I extend an invitation to become identified with a group of people who I am proud to associate with because I am honored to be called a Tuesday Cruiser.”

“A passion for our rides, compassion for those in need!” is the final, bolded statement on their Creed.

All are welcome for those interested in joining the Tuesday Cruisers. You know where to find them.

