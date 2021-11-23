Church provides turkey dinners for community

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Darlene Lee-Masters prepares the food in the bustling kitchen. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Cars were lined up all the way to US HWY 74 for the Thanksgiving feast at Kings Gate Church on Tuesday.

Kings Gate Church gave out free Thanksgiving dinners of turkey, ham, green beans and potato salad to the community from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deliveries were made to people who couldn’t come. Outreach Coordinator Charles Knight said they had around 1,200 meals ready to serve. By 3:00 p.m., they had already had shared 500 plates. “We fill the plates up,” Knight said. While this was a special event for the holiday season, every Tuesday Kings Gate Church provides food for those in need.