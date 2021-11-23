Bridge to be named in honor of Sheriff Clemmons

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff James Clemmons will be memorialized with the renaming of a bridge in his honor next spring.

The renaming was included in the 2021-2022 state budget, Senate Bill 105. The bridge south of Rockingham along U.S. 1 that crosses the U.S. 74 bypass near the Citgo and Hardee’s will be renamed the “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge.”

Clemmons passed away due to natural causes on Aug. 5, 2021 at his home, sending shockwaves throughout the law enforcement community. The renaming was the result of School Board member Ronald Tillman reaching out to Senator Tom McInnis to look for a way to honor Clemmons. McInnis worked with Tillman and current Sheriff Mark Gulledge

“Sheriff Clemmons was a very special friend of mine, as well as a great community leader — just a wonderful person — and we don’t need to let his memory fade away,” McInnis said. “This is a way that we can permanently endow his memory, of things he did for our community and it will always be named in that regard.”

The dedication ceremony will be held in the early spring, and there will be extensive public advertisement for that event. McInnis said that it usually takes the Department of Transportation about 3 months to produce a new sign for a bridge.

“Sheriff Clemmons deserved this honor and much more,” said Rep. Ben Moss. “He was a true leader in our community. An example of what we should strive to be as elected officials.”

“That is a great gesture to honor the Sheriff’s 30-plus years of service to our community,” said County Manager Bryan Land.

Clemmons represented the Association on the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission, and was very active on the Legislative Committee, according to Caldwell. He was also a part of the working group that produced the Association’s “Report on Law Enforcement Professionalism” released in October 2020 which came out of a desire to ensure the “protection of the rights and safety of all citizens” following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Clemmons was named to President Donald Trump’s Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice in January 2020, which was formed with the goal of “exploring modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime.”

Then in July 2020, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Clemmons as a sheriff representative to the new North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which has since put out 125 recommendations for best practices for law enforcement for the state.

