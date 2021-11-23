County Crime Report: Nov. 23

Nov. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lillian’s Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Road following a report of a Mossberg Maverick 12 gauge firearm, valued at $300, being stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:08 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rabbit Hare Road following a report of a suspect taking a Lexus. value at $1,000, from a property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Canyon Drive following a report of an unknown individual using a victim’s identity. The case is unfounded.

MOUNT GILEAD — At 12:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 109 HWY following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s passenger side window of a Chevrolet vehicle, valued at $600, and breaking the back right glass of the vehicle, valued at $600.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Road following a report of an individual being left with a victim’s Mazda, valued at $3,000, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s purse, valued at $50, off of a front porch, along with various ID cards. The case is active.

Nov. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect stealing two tables, valued at $50, a chair, valued at $25, and a rubber rug, valued at $20. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Horseshoe Road following a report of a suspect hitting a fence, valued at $200, with a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:32 a.m., deputies responded to a bank on Sandy Ridge Church Road following a report of a victim having $975 taken out of their bank account. The case is active.

Nov. 21

HAMLET — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to Waymon Chapel AME Zion Church on Osborne Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the church and stealing a back kitchen glass window, valued at $200. and two cordless handheld microphones, valued at $200. The case is active.

Nov. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:59 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a suspect going into the building and attempting to take unknown items. The case is active.

