Iconic WAYN host Jimmy Smith passes at 87

Photo courtesy of Bill Futterer Jimmy Smith at the WAYN control booth in his early years. Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County lost a fixture in its local airwaves with the passing of long-time WAYN host Jimmy Smith this week at age 87.

Residents of a certain generation have fond memories of waking up to his cowbell ringing to signal the start of the day, his theme song (Leroy Anderon’s “Syncopated Clock”), and his musings about his favorite dish: cheesy grits. Starting at age 16, Smith worked at the radio station for the next 63 years of his life, retiring in 2013. His show, “Jim Smith’s Musical Clock,” was a mainstay back when radio was king.

According to Bill Futterer, president of WAYN, Smith’s talent could have taken him far beyond Richmond County, but he stayed by choice.

“Jimmy was a star in the glory days of radio and was good enough at his profession that he could have gone to a major market, but he loved Richmond County and chose to allow us to benefit from his talent,” Futterer said Friday. “We were lucky that Jimmy made his choice to stay — he just loved Rockingham.”

Futterer has had Smith as a fixture in his life as far back as he can remember. His father managed the station at the time Smith came on as a teen in 1951. He recalled going up to the second floor of the Manufacturer’s Building in downtown Rockingham, where the radio station was based, to watch the parades march by and he would see Smith at the controls.

For Terry Ward, general manager of WAYN, who worked with Smith from 1989 until Smith’s retirement in 2013, the one word to describe Smith is “dynamic.”

“Mr. Smith was a Southern gentleman who did his job well,” Ward said.

Smith was an active member of the community outside of providing entertainment. He was choir director for the East Rockingham Baptist Church, as well as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He supported Richmond County Schools in many ways, including fielding a deluge of calls from local children asking if school had been canceled as soon as the first flakes fell. He was a booster of the Raiders band, of which his children were a part, for about 10 years. He also covered the Civitan Club’s annual breakfast each year.

Chester McLendon, owner of McLendon Funeral Home, didn’t have a personal relationship with Smith, but still the news of his death brought a tear to his eye — a testament to Smith’s impact. McLendon made a point to see Smith when he would speak publicly, and recalled people using Smith as a general resource who people would call up to ask about local happenings.

“I don’t think you’ll find no better person in Richmond County, black or white, blue or green, I don’t care — Jim was all around a good man,” McLendon said. “He had a voice that nobody has … You could recognize his voice if you were in Hong Kong; if you were in Hong Kong and you hear Jim Smith’s voice — you knew it was Jim Smith.”

Condolences poured in on social media as the news spread. Futterer’s post in the “Rockingham, NC – The Way We Remember It” Facebook group garnered 298 likes, 99 comments and 40 shares by Friday evening.

“Even though he was revered he would stop and talk to anyone at any time whether they were children or adults,” Futterer said. “He was a man of the people, and the people truly loved him.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Smart said in a text that he had “very fond memories” of hearing Smith’s voice over the radio as a child and as a young man.

“He is a radio legend in Richmond County,” Smart said.

Looking back at the centuries of Richmond County’s existence, Futterer counts Smith as an “icon for the ages” based on his longevity, his consistency, his service to the community and the way he touched people’s lives both in person and through their radios.

“Jimmy is as much a part of the fabric of Richmond County as the oak trees on Fayetteville Road,” Futterer said.

