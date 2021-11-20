Speedway gets $9M in state budget

“Our intentions are to bring the Speedway back to its former glory.” — Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex

ROCKINGHAM — Governor Roy Cooper this week signed the 2021 Appropriations Act into law, which included $9 million for infrastructure projects at The Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex and allocates other funds to benefit Richmond County.

The budget, officially titled Senate Bill 105, set aside $40 million in nonrecurring funds to support the state’s motorsports venues which had been severely impacted by the restrictions on large gatherings that followed in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $9 million on the way to the Speedway is designated to be used for “water and sewer and related infrastructure projects” that will serve the venue.

Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex (RSEC), told the Daily Journal in May that they would be using the funds to repave the track, in addition to the infrastructure improvements. The weathered track, which hasn’t been used for an official race since 2013, proved to be too abrasive for racing during tests in September, forcing the venue to delay the LeithCars.com Presents Race the Rock 125 event that was originally slated for Nov. 6.

Jones said the leadership at the Speedway is “extremely optimistic and thankful” following the passing of the state budget. Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler said that the infrastructure funding will help the county develop and recruit small and large-scale events at the venue.

“Our plans are to work hand in hand with Richmond County on the sewer and water improvements and our infrastructure renovations,” Jones said in a text. ”Our intentions are to bring the Speedway back to its former glory.”

Butler said that plans for these improvements are still in the early stages.

“We are glad Richmond County was included and appreciate the support of the governor and our legislators,” Butler said. “[We’re] still awaiting guidelines from the governor’s office on distribution of the funds.”

The rest of that $40 million for motorsports will go to support similar projects at the North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NorthWilkesboro Speedway will receive $18 million, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway will receive $13 million. The initial version of the budget split $30 million evenly between the three venues.

The budget also includes $7,526,958 for Richmond Community College, $750,000 to the county for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, renames the bridge on U.S. Highway 1 that crosses the U.S. Highway 74 Bypass as the “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge,” and designates funds to the Richmond Regional Juvenile Detention Center for “Raise the Age”-related renovations, and more. In all, Richmond County will receive more than $28 million in the 2021-2022 state budget, according to Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Smart.

“As a result of the state budget being signed in Raleigh this week, I am very excited and appreciative that Richmond County will receive in excess of $28 million to go towards various projects that will continue to make Richmond County successful,” Smart said Friday. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work from Congressman Ben Moss, Senator Tom McInnis, and our County Manager Bryan Land and staff for being the driving force behind this.”

Smart added that the other funds will support the county’s new industrial park on Airport Road and the county’s various volunteer fire departments.

“It will be awesome to see these investments happen in Richmond County in the very near future,” Smart said.