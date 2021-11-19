Hamlet Christmas events to return in full-force

HAMLET — Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is returning, along with some new twists to the city’s holiday events to spread some cheer and merriment.

Immediately following the lighting, Hamlet Depot & Museum will be displaying “The Polar Express” in the waiting area of the Depot.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are riding in from the North Pole on a fire truck to the Depot,” said Mechelle Preslar, Director of the Hamlet Depot & Museum.

The Hamlet Fire Department will be providing hot cocoa and cookies for the event. Children will also be able to write their letters to Santa.

All of these events will be taking place on Nov. 29. The lights will come on at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.

Parade of Lights floats in

Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade will be chugging through the downtown area after being canceled last year. The event was typically held at 4 p.m., but Preslar found that this prevented some families from coming due to their work schedules. So, this year, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Because it will be darker at this new time, each float is encouraged to add lights to brighten the wintery night, thus the new name: the Parade of Lights.

The organizers will award trophies to the top three most creative floats. Forms for entry into the parade are still available at Hamlet City Hall and can be found on the Hamlet Depot’s Facebook page.

Preslar said they typically expect thousands of individuals for the parade. A DJ will be playing Christmas music, and an MC will be announcing each of the floats as they pass by. Food trucks will also be present.

The Hamlet Police Department will have a station set up to accept donations for the Toy for Tots program.

“We’re just excited,” Preslar said. “We didn’t have the tree lighting last year or the parade. The City is excited to be able to offer these traditional holiday events that people look forward to each year.”

Old-Fashioned Christmas trots around downtown

This year’s iteration of the Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature horse-drawn buggies, Mexican hot chocolate and tamales, live music and games.

Old-Fashioned Christmas will be held on Dec. 10 and 11th. Hamlet Avenue is the destination for the first night of fun, with an appearance by Santa himself, who will be returning on Main Street the next night.

Each night’s festivities will start around 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Hamlet Business Development Association.

For all of the events, especially the indoor ones, masks are encouraged, but not required.

For more information for the tree lighting or parade, contact Preslar at 910-582-0603.

