Photo courtesy of Pastor Eddie McLean

Kings Gate Church will be giving out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in need from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the church located at 161 Sierra Ave. in Hamlet. The meals will include turkey, ham, dressing, potato salad, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a variety of desserts. Call 910-582-1740 or 910-995-2943 for more information.