County Crime Report: Nov. 19

Nov. 16

HAMLET — At 12:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Palmer Wright Drive following a report of a suspect returning to a property after being removed and taking an orange push lawn mower, valued at $80. The case is active.

Nov. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northside Park Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a residence. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:02 p.m., police responded to Short Street following a report of an individual not returning a Dewalt saw, valued at $199. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:22 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect hitting a victim’s vehicle, valued at $500, with a blunt object and damaging the right rear quarter. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., police responded to Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect leaving the scene of a wreck, possibly while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged Chad Russell Bowman.

Nov. 18

HAMLET — At 12:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Coles Store Road following a report of a suspect damaging a metal exterior door, valued at $250, while attempting to break into a residence. The case is unfounded.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Rosa Street following a report of a suspect stealing two trail cameras used for hunting, valued at $120. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:43 p.m., deputies responded to Haywood Cemetery following a report an unknown individual creating a fraudulent bank account. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a stolen Honda four-wheeler, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hatcher Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $400 from a victim’s bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:36 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect threatening a victim. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:29 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of damaged paint, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]