Community donates $4k to Cancer Care Treasure Shop

Pictured from left: Heather Guinn, Barbara Saxton, Rodney Gandy, Morgan Baldwin and Jennifer Davis. The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop raised $4,083 for their October “Walk for Hope” event in October. All of the proceeds went toward the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. About 50 volunteers walked down East Broad Avenue toward Walmart on a Saturday morning to raise awareness for breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. “We just hope we can do it next year and keep it going,” Gandy said. “We appreciate everyone’s participation and support.” All of the proceeds from purchases at the Treasure Shop go to supporting the Relay for Life, in addition to the check.