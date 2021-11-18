C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry hosts turkey, ham giveaway

Related Articles

HAMLET — C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry held an inaugural turkey and ham giveaway at the Memorial Park parking lot Saturday morning.

“C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry Committee wanted to be a blessing to our community for Thanksgiving,” said Chellia “Church” Nelson in a text. “There are yet numerous families that are without jobs, food, clothing, just the necessities of life and having a hard time during this global pandemic.”

Nelson said it was evident how this event pumped individuals up in the community upon seeing what they were doing.

“One guy, he was going to the store,” Nelson said. “He pulled in and was like ‘That’s really true?’ He was so excited.”

A total of 50 turkeys and hams were given away Saturday morning. They quickly ran out of food soon after the event began at 10:00 a.m.

Nelson thanked all the sponsors that donated toward the event. She added that next year, they anticipate a greater turnout.

This is the third event that C.H.U.R.C.H has held this year. A free basketball camp was offered at the Dobbins Heights park in June and back to school backpack drive was also started.

“We desire to let our lights shine for Jesus at all times, lending a helping hand to our neighbors,” Nelson said. “If we can help somebody along this journey, lift their spirits, put a smile on their face, build up their confidence and self-esteem, then our living will not be in vain.”

The turkey and ham giveaway was held in honor of Nelson’s father, Maurice Fairley Sr. He passed in 2017.

“My dad was a giver. If you were in need, you were going to get it,” Nelson said. “We wanted to provide just that and we had a great turnout.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]