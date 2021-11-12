School system finding ways to address teacher shortage

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Teacher shortages are being reported across the state of North Carolina, with increased demand in rural counties.

The strain is being felt locally. Last week, the Anson County Board of Education called a special meeting to address the issue. Richmond County Schools is also working on findings ways to address the teacher shortage.

“We do have some spots available and there are certainly some that need to be addressed,” said Dr. Julian Carter, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources for RCS.

On the RCS job board, there are currently about 13 teacher positions available as of Friday, Nov. 12. Including various custodial, teaching assistant, school resource and transportation positions, in total, there are 46 available positions.

Carter said that some of those vacancies are always available every year to accommodate retirements and various other issues that arise. Last year at this time, Carter said they had about 4-6 teacher positions open.

“We’re working diligently to work with all of the colleges that are in our region and all of the colleges in North Carolina, as well as out-of-state [to connect with graduating teachers],” Carter said, adding that the school system mirrors the employment needs across the state.

Demand coming from rural counties

“Rural areas tend to be a little more difficult to get people to come to,” Carter explained. “Young people always going to need social things to do. With that said, those kids who come from rural areas tend to work in rural areas. We try to recruit in areas with a high population in rural areas.”

RCS has been heavily recruiting in northern states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and parts of New York for years. Carter estimated that there’s around 40 individuals working for RCS who come from Pennsylvania.

Carter said teaching positions can be difficult to get for college graduates in Northern states. These positions often require years of experience, which young teachers can earn by working 3-4 years in a less competitive area. Carter said all of their hires from Northern states have been excellent to work with.

“The world changed a great deal last year,” Carter said, adding that there’s been an “amazing” number of individuals who’ve expressed interest in working for RCS remotely from another state, even though this isn’t an option RCS allows. “I’m very interested in seeing what it’s going to look like in March, April — our big recruiting months.”

Nurturing young teachers

Dr. Tesha Isler, Beginning Teacher Coordinator for RCS, said she emphasizes the strength of their beginning teacher support program and one-on-one mentorship for every teacher in their recruitment process.

Academic coaches at each school are support personnel who have content-specific knowledge and implement Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). Isler said these coaches assist teachers with planning and problem-solving and can be a resource for first-year teachers.

Isler gives direct access to interested teachers by giving them her personal phone number, which she said can be a major selling point for some people.

“We want to hire the best for our kids and our community,” Carter said. “Not only are we recruiting people, but a big emphasis now is on retaining [staff].”

The Growing Our Own Teachers initiative was started to not only increase interest in education, but to address a shortage of teachers in North Carolina. Richmond Community College has already partnered with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Lees-McRae College and Gardner-Webb University to promote stronger higher education and teaching opportunities.

Isler said their Teacher Cadet’s program at Richmond Senior High School has the exact same goal, which helps develop students who have an interest in becoming a teacher.

Their coordinator, Suzanne Hudson, recently reached out to the Ninth Grade Academy to help grow interest from those students as they begin their high school careers.

“We want to continue growing those students that want to be teachers and have something in place for them to come back,” Isler said.

For those who may have graduated from Teacher Cadets and may be thinking of returning to Richmond County to teach, Isler said that they’re working on some care packages to gauge interest.

“We want to really keep those connections with those students who have graduated from Richmond Senior High,” Isler said.

Managing the shortage

Carter said they’re handling teacher shortages in a variety of ways at this point.

At the middle school level, classrooms are often combined, or a teacher will teach two different subjects. Carter said these two options are common regardless of the year. At the elementary school level, there are more stringent mandates in place, which can restrict how many students can be in a classroom, especially in K-3 classes.

Carter said that some Teaching Assistants with 20-25 years of experience, who are working toward completing their education, have been able to substitute when needed.

“They’ve got as much experience as many of the teachers in our district,” Carter said. “But, we are very particular about that.”

Currently, there’s just one student-teacher in the county — at East Rockingham Elementary School. The school system is actively recruiting student-teachers and full-time teachers at various job fairs. Both Isler and Carter said they’ve been more aggressive this year in looking for future teachers of all sorts.

“Once you get somebody to student teach for you, you have a really good chance of hiring them,” Carter said.

Moving forward

Carter encouraged anybody with family or friends who are looking for a job opportunity to consider joining RCS.

Interested applicants can apply at the RCS job board by going to https://nc.teachermatch.org, but Carter said it’s better to call a member of HR personally to add a personal connection by going to https://www.richmond.k12.nc.us/District/Department/2-Human-Resources. This year, an open TA position had 74 applicants, so Carter said a phone call allows them to better connect somebody to a position.

“We’re a small community, but the great thing is we all work together,” Carter said. “One of the things we have is this school system, and it’s a good school system because we care and we all work hard to make it that way.”

