Shots fired at vehicle Monday evening; no suspects

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department responded to Cauthen Drive on Monday at 7:35 p.m. following a call of shots fired in the area.

According to an incident report, 22 shell casings were located at the scene. Only one casing was from a Speer 357 SIG shell; the other 21 casings were from an unidentified firearm.

Detective Clint Neeley said that there are no suspects at this time and there were no injuries at the scene.

“It is not known why the shots were fired,” Neeley said in an email.

A vehicle was the target of the shots, but it was not struck. The vehicle was exiting Cauthen Drive onto Long Drive.

Neeley said that the vehicle went off into a roadway and got stuck in a ditch.

A black iPhone, valued at $100, was also recovered from the scene. The case is currently active.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

This is a developing story.

