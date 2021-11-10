School system considers COVID-testing options

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a potential plan for future COVID-19 testing in the school system.

Director of Student Services Dr. Wendy Jordan said they’re exploring, and are in the preparation phase for, potential testing options. RCS officials have been in contact with Raleigh-based testing vendor MAKO Medical Laboratories, which Scotland County currently uses for their testing services.

“This can help students, families and us,” Jordan said. “This is an opportunity that we felt like would be good for us to pursue. We’re not obligated to anything yet.”

MAKO’s screening would catch COVID-positive students early on to contain the spread. Parents would have to opt-in to their child being tested — students would not be automatically enrolled.

There would be once a week sampling of random classrooms within the K-12 population at various schools. Not every student is tested each week. Athletic teams at the middle and high school level would also be screened.

MAKO would report any positive tests to the local health department, the school of the student, and the student’s family. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals would be tested since the school system does not have access to a student’s vaccination status.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is the funding source for the testing.

“[NCDHHS] would provide money for our district for personnel to help with the contact tracing, notification of families [and supplies],” Jordan said.

There’s no minimum requirement of participation from RCS students to hire staff that would conduct the COVID testing. Jordan said that, for example, even if 10% of RCS students opted in, they would still be able to hire personnel needed to do the testing.

Board Member Joe Richardson asked how long testing would take at each school. Jordan responded that she’s been told that testing of a full classroom can be accomplished in 10-15 minutes.

Scotland County does not perform screening tests, but diagnostic tests, Jordan said. They only test symptomatic students and perform their own testing without hiring personnel from MAKO. Scotland County simply receives its supplies from MAKO.

Now that the Board has approved the plan, Jordan said they can look to start hiring and make the opt-in form available for parents.

Positive test rates look ‘encouraging’

“Cases have continued to drop,” Jordan said. “The children are not getting [COVID] in school. We hope this is going to continue as we move into the cold and flu season.”

On Oct. 11, there were 12 positive student cases in the RCS school system. Since Oct. 11, the highest single-day number of positive cases was six, which was recorded on three separate days.

In that same time frame, the highest single-day count of positive cases for staff was two. For most days since Oct. 11, there have been zero reported staff cases.

In August, 43 students tested positive over 16 school days, for a total percentage of 0.6% students in RCS. In September, 204 students tested positive over 30 school days, for a total percentage of 3.1%.

“[September] is when the Delta-variant was rampant,” Jordan said. “We’re in a much better place for October.”

In October, 77 students tested positive over 31 school days, for a total percentage of 1.2%.

Board approves mask wearing for December

“It’s my recommendation that we continue to require universal masking for all K-12 students, staff and visitors while indoors in schools or school facilities, and when arriving on school transportation,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples.

The motion was approved unanimously.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]