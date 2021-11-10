Health Department now offering pediatric vaccines

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department is now providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA and CDC have authorized and recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. Vaccines are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

No appointments are needed and the vaccine is free. Adult Covid vaccines and boosters remain available as well.

Holiday schedule

The Richmond County Health Department will be closed:

• Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day

• Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Annual Staff Development

• Thursday and Friday, November 25 – 26 — Thanksgiving