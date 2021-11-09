RFD’s new 2022 fire truck delivered

The fire truck arrived to the station on Monday. Photos courtest of the Rockingham Fire Department Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department received their new 2022 Custom E-One Fire Engine on Monday.

It will replace a 1989 Mack truck that will be converted into a training/reserve engine. The truck was purchased through American Rescue Plan funds. The City committed to the vehicle this summer, at a cost of $475,000.

“It’s an outstanding apparatus,” said RFD Chief Harold Isler. “I think it’s going to serve the citizens well.”

Isler said with the increased price of steel, if the vehicle hadn’t been purchased over the summer, the cost would have been much higher.

The average build time for this vehicle is nine months to a year. It was produced in Florida. Rockingham committed to the purchase when the vehicle was about 40% completed.

Firefighters will get acquainted with the new engine on Nov. 22 during the RFD’s regularly scheduled drill night.

“It’s a modern truck, so it’s got a lot of different technology that’s in there we need to know about,” said Isler.

While the former truck was operated manually, the new truck relies on technology, especially for its safety features. Fire Connections from Rocky Mount will be putting on the in-service.

RFD is currently in the process of taking equipment off of the 1989 Mack truck and putting it onto their new acquisition.

“Hopefully we’re going to have it on the road probably within the first week of December,” Isler said.

