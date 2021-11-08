Rockingham audit to be presented at Council meeting

ROCKINGHAM — The audit of the Rockingham budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be presented to City Council Tuesday evening.

Ken Anderson, CPA of Anderson, Smith, & Wilke, PLLC, will present the information.

November is Hospice Month

Mayor Steve Moris will announce that the City of Rockingham will recognize this month of November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

A proclamation reads that the mayor is encouraging individuals to increase their understanding and awareness for end-of-life care.

It’s encouraged that citizens observe this month with appropriate activities and programs.

Police and Fire reports

The Rockingham Police Department responded to 1,426 calls in October. There were 13 felony and 22 misdemeanor charges resulting in arrest for October.

The Rockingham Fire Department responded to 41 alarms and 13 wrecks in October. There was zero property damaged or exposed to fire for the month.

Rockingham City Council will meet at the Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m

